Home favourite Viktor Axelsen’s hopes of claiming a first-ever title at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Denmark Open came to an abrupt end today as the top seed lost to compatriot Anders Antonsen in round two of the event in Odense.

The 24-year-old world number three fell to a 10-21, 21-12, 19-21 defeat at the BWF HSBC Super 750 World Tour competition at the Odense Sports Park.

Unseeded Antonsen’s reward for a stunning victory is a quarter-final meeting with China’s Huang Yuxiang, who himself upset the odds to beat eighth seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan 22-20, 21-12.

With Axelsen out of the men's singles competition, world champion Kenta Momota, the second seed, will certainly fancy his chances of going all the way.

The Japanese defeated Thailand’s Suppanyu Avihingsanon 21-14, 21-13 today to progress through to the last eight.

Fourth seed Chou Tien Chen is also still in contention after the Chinese Taipei player overcame Japan’s Kanta Tsuneyama 21-18, 21-16.

Thailand's defending champion Ratchanok Intanon was eliminated from the women's singles event ©Getty Images

The same can be said for reigning champion Srikanth Kidambi thanks to the Indian's 18-21, 21-17, 21-16 triumph over China's two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan.

In the women’s singles event, top seed Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei moved into the quarter-finals with a 21-16, 21-15 win over Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan.

Standing between her and a place in the last four is sixth-seeded Chinese Chen Yufei, a 21-19, 21-18 victor at the expense of Canada’s Michelle Li.

Elsewhere, there were surprise losses for second seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan and fourth seed Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand against unseeded opposition.

World bronze medallist Yamaguchi was beaten 15-21, 17-21 by India’s Saina Nehwal, while defending champion Intanon was defeated 20-22, 20-22 by China’s Cai Yanyan.

Competition in Odense is due to continue tomorrow and conclude on Sunday (October 21).