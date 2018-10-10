USA Judo has announced that it will host its 2020 Senior National Championships in Daytona Beach.

The event will be held at the Ocean Center Daytona Beach in the Florida city.

Competition will be held between May 16 and 17.

Spencer Molnar, the director of events and membership at USA Judo, welcomed the news.

"Daytona Beach is a vacation destination - home of the Daytona 500 and 23 miles of white sand beaches," he said.

The best in American judo will take part in Daytona Beach ©Getty Images

"The host hotel is just steps from the sand, giving athletes the opportunity to compete and enjoy the beach in the same day."

The entry packet and online registration for the Championships will become available in late 2019.

The United States did not win a medal at the World Judo Championships in Azerbaijan's capital Baku last month.