Defending champions Poland maintained their perfect start to the Volleyball Men's World Championships by earning a second consecutive victory.

Their pursuit of a third world title began with a 4-1 success against Cuba yesterday in Pool D.

They followed that display by clinching a straight sets 25-13, 25-12, 25-15 win over Puerto Rico today in Varna in Bulgaria.

The result moved them to the top of the pool standings.

They were joined at the summit by Iran, who overcame tournament co-hosts Bulgaria 25-22, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19 for their second win.

The United States were involved in another tight battle in Pool C following their five set win over Serbia yesterday.

Australia took them the full distance today as they fought back from two sets down to level the match.

The Americans managed to prevail again, though, as they eventually secured a 25-23, 25-20, 22-25, 23-25, 15-10 win.

Victory put the US top of the standings.

Serbia bounced back from their narrow loss yesterday, overcoming Cameroon 30-28, 25-16, 25-17 in the other Pool C tie of the day.

Olympic champions Brazil won one of the matches of the day against France, with the two teams going head-to-head in Ruse.

Brazil won the opening two sets only for France to draw level in the match.

The Brazilian team claimed the decider to earn a 25-20, 25-20, 21-25, 23-25, 15-2 win.

Canada top the standings following their second consecutive straight sets victory as they beat Egypt 27-25, 30-28, 25-19.

Co-hosts Italy achieved their second win of the competition, with their squad beating Belgium 25-20, 25-17, 25-16 in their Pool A match in Florence.

Japan, beaten by Italy in their opening match, secured their first win of the competition by defeating the Dominican Republic 25-20, 25-16, 25-16.