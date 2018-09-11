Dina Averina won two golds for Russia as Israel made history at the International Gymnastics Federation Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Sofia.

Averina won both the ball and hoop finals with Linoy Ashram's silver in the latter the highest position that Israel have ever achieved in an FIG rhythmic gymnastics event.

The Russian's sister Arina settled for bronze at the Arena Armeec in the Bulgarian capital.

The identical twins reversed the order in which they made the final where Arina qualified in first place.

Dina took on the highest difficulty routine in the final - 11.700 - and scored the highest execution marks to take the gold medal with a total score of 20.850.

Ashram performed a 11.400 difficulty routine but dropped marks on execution.

However, her total of 20.000 was enough to clinch a historic silver for Israel.

Arina Averina took the bronze medal with a final total of 19.700.

The host city were represented by Kaleyn Boryana who finished fouth with 19.550.

Dina Averina then secured her second gold of the night as she won the ball final.

Arina did not qualify for the final, despite finishing third best in qualifying, as she was the third placed Russian gymnast and only two from each nation can progress.

Aleksandra Soldatova pipped Arina for second place in qualifying and progressed to the final alongside Dina instead.

Dina's score of 20.300 won the gold medal, as Soldatova took silver on 20.200 in a one-two Russian finish.

Dina again undertook a difficult routine which helped her take the top marks.

Italy's Alexandra Agiurgiuculese took the bronze medal with a final total of 19.900.

Team-mate Milena Baldassarri was fourth with 19.500.

At last year's World Championships, Dina Averina won the hoop title with Arina claiming gold in the ball.

Clubs and ribbon qualification will begin tomorrow.