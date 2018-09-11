The riders returned for stage 16 of the Vuelta a España following yesterday's rest day with Rohan Dennis winning his second time trial of the Grand Tour.

The Australian cyclist dominated the opening time trial in Malaga and picked up his second stage win on the 32 kilometre course from Santillana del Mar to Torrelavega.

Dennis clocked a time of 37min 57sec for his BMC Racing Team.

He was the only rider to maintain an average speed higher than 50km per hour on a lumpy course.

His American team-mate Joseph Rosskopf and Team Sky's Spaniard Jonathan Castroviejo finished next with a delay of 50 seconds.

Former general classification leader Mical Kwiatkowski of Poland and Team Sky finished fourth alongside Steven Kruijswijk of The Netherlands and LottoNL-Jumbo, 51 seconds down.

Kruijswijlk was the fastest of the general classification contenders but Simon Yates of Mitchelton-Scott remains in the red jersey.

The Briton posted the 13th best time to continue his lead at the top of the general classification and evn gain time on his rivals.

Spain's Alejandro Valverde of Movistar still sits second in the general classification but is now 33 seconds behind Yates, who has a total time of 64:52.58.

Valverde's Colombian team-mate Nairo Quintana drops to fourth as Kruijswijk's time trial performance moves him up to third in the standings.

Kruijswijk is 52 seconds behind the leader, with Quintana 1:15 down.

Team Quick-Step Floors are represented in the top five of the general classification with Enric Mas.

His 39 minute-dead time trial posting moved the Spaniard up to fifth in the overall standings.