Slovenian star Janja Garnbret topped her qualification group as women's bouldering action began at the International Federation of Sport Climbing World Championships in Innsbruck.

Garnbret, who boasts four world titles across the lead and combined events, won silver in the bouldering last year.

She has already won lead silver this year in the Austrian city and will be looking to go one better than that in this discipline.

Japan's Akiyo Noguchi topped the other qualification group at the Kletterzentrum venue.





Challenging qualification routes for the women in Innsbruck, but reigning Bouldering world champion Petra Klingler among the athletes moving on to semi-finals. Paraclimbing up next at #IFSCwch 2018! pic.twitter.com/Itw9377Cfa — IFSC (@IFSClimbing) September 11, 2018





Twenty climbers have made it through from the groups to the semi-finals in all.

Among the number was defending world champion Petra Klingler of Switzerland.

Men's bouldering qualification begins tomorrow.