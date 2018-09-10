Reigning Olympic champions Serbia will be bidding for a third consecutive Men's Water Polo World Cup title when the 2018 edition of the quadrennial tournament begins in Berlin tomorrow.

The Rio 2016 gold medallists won the event in 2010 and 2014 and would become the first team to win three in a row if successful again in the German capital.

Eight countries will compete in all at the Europasportpark, and are first divided into two groups of four.

Serbia will meet reigning world champions Croatia in Group B as well as United States and South Africa.

World champions Croatia will be another side to watch in Berlin ©Getty Images

Group A features hosts Germany, nine-time Olympic champions Hungary, Australia and Japan.

Montenegro, this year crowned as the World League winners, are not taking part.

All eight sides will progress to the quarter finals, regardless of where they finish in the group, with the games simply deciding who plays who in the last eight.

The final is scheduled for Sunday (September 16).

The Women's World Cup concluded in Surgut in Russia yesterday, with United States defending their title.