The International Canoe Federation Slalom World Cup Final crowned Jessica Fox as champion in the C1 event as the Australian achieved unparalleled success by adding to her K1 gold from yesterday.

Fox made history as she won every race of the C1 series to gain the maximum 360 points and win the title.

No other canoeist has won every race in a season or won both the C1 and K1 titles in the same campaign.

Today, Fox posted a final run of 111.14sec with two penalties to take the fastest time of the day and the overall gold at La Seu D'Urgell, Spain.

There were no clear runs in the women's C1 final as Fox won the end-of-year crown for the second time in a row and the fourth time in all.

Britain's Mallory Franklin finished second, a whole 1.04 down on Fox's time, but it was enough to collect the required points to jump her up to silver in the overall standings on 243.

Nadine Weratschnig from Austria was third quickest in the race, finishing in a time of 114.72.

Her Austrian team-mate Viktoria Wolffhardt was second in the World Cup standings before this final race but drops to bronze overall after she had to abandon her race.

Wolffhardt suffered a broken helmet strap during her run which ended her challenge.

She finished just a point behind Franklin to pick up overall bronze.

Czech Republic canoeist Tereza Fiserova was third in the overall standings before the final but her sixth place finish was not enough to secure a top three finish.

Italy's Giovanni de Gennaro was the fifth individual winner of the men's K1 event this season ©ICF

"It's awesome, yesterday was the first time I've ever won the K1 title, and to back it up today, it's awesome to do the double," Fox said.

"It's very rewarding.

"I've had a great season, I'm super happy with the way I've been paddling.

"But the season is not over yet, we've still got the World Championships, and that's the most important one."

By qualifying for the final, Fox already had enough points to win overall gold.

She was the last competitor on the course and knew what she had to do to win individual gold to add to her season title.

"I heard that Mallory and Nadine had put down some fast times, so I gave it everything in that race and I'm thrilled to come away with that overall title," Fox said.

In the men's K1 event, Jiri Prskavec was third in the race but held onto his overall gold medal position, despite the fact he has not won an individual race this season.

Italy's Giovanni de Gennaro posted the quickest time on the course of 93.28, followed by Australia's Lucien Delfour, 0.59 behind.

De Gennaro became the fifth individual winner of the men's K1 this season.

Prskavec was third, 2.34 behind De Gennaro, but it was enough to secure the Czech overall gold on 304 points with France's Mathieu Biazzio in second.

Biazzio was eighth in the final race leaving him with 242 points.

Vit Prindis, also of the Czech Republic, and Britain's Olympic gold medallist Joe Clarke both finished with 222 points in a tie for bronze.