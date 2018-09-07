Senegal will be confirmed as host of the 2022 Summer Youth Olympic Games next month after being backed by the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Executive Board.

The country was one of four nations in the frame for the event after the IOC agreed to proactively pursue an African host for the Games in February.

Botswana, Nigeria and Tunisia were also interested with an Evaluation Commission able to recommend a maximum of two bidders prior to a vote at October's IOC Session in Buenos Aires.

But the Executive Board has decided today that only Senegal will progress.

A vote will still take place in Argentina's capital but this is considered a formality and simply a rubber-stamping exercise.

Senegal's bid was centered around three locations - capital city Dakar, the new city of Diamniadio and the coastal resort of Saly.

It will be the first Olympic event of any type in Africa.

"It is time for Africa," said IOC President Thomas Bach.

"Africa is the home of many successful and prominent Olympic athletes.

"Africa is a continent of youth.

"That is why we want to take the Youth Olympic Games 2022 to Africa and to Senegal.

"They have offered a project based on a strong vision for youth and sport.

The IOC opted to actively pursue a host from Africa ©IOC

"There are many opportunities, and we will endeavour to deliver together, as part of a strong partnership, visionary, responsible and inspiring Youth Games."

IOC vice president Uğur Erdener chaired the Evaluation Commission which visited all four of the candidates.

"The IOC was fortunate to have four quality partners representing the African continent in the Youth Olympic Games 2022 host selection process," he said.

"All four candidates have the capability of delivering successful Youth Olympic Games and offer many opportunities."

Senegal have promised to tie in their hosting with the country's "overarching development strategy", notably the Government's "Emerging Senegal" plan which envisions "major economic and infrastructure improvements".

Botswana's project would have centered around capital Gaborone and pledged to "help achieve the country’s long-term vision for young people and sport".

The Nigerian bid was said to have "fully aligned with the national sports and youth strategy" and would have seen events in capital Abuja.

Tunisia wanted to stage their events in Tunis, La Soukra, Radès and Yasmine-Hammamet, in line with a Government goal to "empower" young people.

Their bid was controversial, however, with the IOC telling the country that they would not be considered before measures were in place to allow Israeli athletes to compete without discrimination.

The IOC first decided to find an African host at their Session on the sidelines of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

It is hoped the 2022 Games could pave the way for an eventual Summer Olympics in Africa.

Buneos Aires is also hosting this year's Summer Youth Olympics, between October 6 and 18.

The Session in Argentina's capital is set for October 8 and 9.