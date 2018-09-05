A Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation (THF) petition which will be presented to the United Nations (UN) has now passed the 2,000 signature mark.

The petition aims to "demonstrate global support to the use of sport as an empowering tool for refugees worldwide, and to further convince global decision makers to take concrete action in that sense".

It can be found here with 2,027 people now signatories at the time of writing.

World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue aims to hand the petition to the UN at the Global Compact on Refugees event.

Choue officially announced his plan to establish the THF in his speech at the UN headquarters in New York City on the 2015 International Day of Peace.

The THF aims to teach the sport and related educational programmes to refugees and displaced persons worldwide.

Projects have been set up in Jordan, Turkey, Rwanda, Djibouti and Nepal.

"If you too believe that sports is a powerful tool to help refugees, please leave your signature on the right and share the petition with your community, friends and family," the petition says.

"At THF, we believe that sport can be used as a universal language to empower refugees and displaced persons worldwide."