Spain’s Alejandro Valverde clinched his second stage win of the Vuelta a España by winning an uphill sprint finish in Almadén.

The 195 kilometre eighth stage from Linares was expected to conclude in a sprint, given the short profile of the day.

A breakaway was allowed to go clear early in the stage, but the peloton kept the move under control and were able to bring the riders back as the finale of the day approached.

It led to the predicted uphill sprint finish in Almadén, with Valverde battling three-time world champion Peter Sagan for victory.

The Movistar rider would secure his second win of this year’s race in a time of 4 hours, 35min and 54sec.

Slovakia’s Sagan was left to settle for second on the same time, with The Netherlands' Danny van Poppel third.

"They told me it would be a good finish for me," said Valverde, following the 11th Vuelta stage win of his career.

"The idea was not to lose time and then see what I can do with this.

"The team put me in a perfect position, it was uphill for the last 500 metres and that always favours me.

"I took Sagan's wheel and I wanted to go past him on the right side but I was afraid I would get boxed in and Nizzolo was coming on the left.

"I doubted but I found the opening.

"It’s very motivating to beat Peter in such a finale, it gives me a lot of confidence.

"I’m feeling good and I want to make the most of my condition, day after day."

The 10 bonus seconds earned for the stage win moved Valverde to 37 seconds behind overall leader Rudy Molard of France.

A tough 200km climbing stage from Talavera de la Reina to La Covatilla will take place tomorrow.

🇳🇱 #BLT2018

How’s that for honouring the rainbows on your last ride? 🌈 @ChantalBlaak WINS @ladiestour stage five!! 🙌🏼🙌🏼



- While @AmalieDiderikse single-handledly neutralised all attacks in the chase group behind.👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/SgXpYS0olU — Boels-Dolmans (@boelsdolmansct) September 1, 2018

In the Boels Ladies Tour, a Women's WorldTour race, world champion Chantal Blaak was able to clinch a breakaway victory.

The Dutch rider attacked from a breakaway group of four with 10km to go of the 154km fifth stage from Sittard.

She came across the line in a winning time of 4:10:24, with Italy’s Giorgia Bronzini leading the peloton over at 46 seconds down.

It marked Blaak’s final race in the world champion’s rainbow jersey in style, with this year’s World Championships in Innsbruck on the horizon.

She now lies second overall in the general classification behind fellow Dutch rider Annemiek van Vleuten, who has an 18 second advantage.

Van Vleuten, the world time trial champion, will hope to seal the general classification tomorrow.