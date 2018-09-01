New Zealand's Tim Price leads the Burghley Horse Trials as the event heads into its final day tomorrow.

Price produced an impressive performance on Ringwood Sky Boy in the cross-country test on the third day of competition.

He rose up from his overnight standing of second place to take the lead on a total score of 27.3 at the event in Lincolnshire in Britain.

Price is being pressured by a trio of British riders, who will look to overtake him in tomorrow’s show jumping event.

Defending champion Oliver Townend lies second in the standings after a clean cross-country, which saw him finish inside the time limit.

He is just 0.6 points behind Price heading into the final day.

Fellow Briton Piggy French rounds off the top three, having moved onto 31.1 for the event.

Less than a fence separates the top 4 horses.. Tomorrow is going to be exciting to say the least👌🎉Who do you think will take the #LRBHT title? @timpricenzl @Oliver_Townend @Piggy_French @Harry_Meade pic.twitter.com/TtL4yKd6ZZ — Land Rover Burghley (@LRBHT_Official) September 1, 2018

Harry Meade lies just outside the podium spots currently, despite having the same score as French.

Sir Mark Todd of New Zealand, the overnight leader after the dressage, fell on Kiltubrid Rhapsody and was forced out of the competition.

He lies 19th on his other horse NZB Campino.

Only four riders were able to stay in the time limit, while 38 completed the course without a jumping fault.

The event will conclude tomorrow.