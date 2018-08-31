Ten nations will be represented at the World University Sailing Championship, beginning tomorrow in Cherbourg in France.

Five days of action are scheduled with Australia, South Korea, Italy, China, Singapore, The Netherlands, Austria, Japan, Spain and hosts France all taking part.

Ninety athletes are registered in all with the competition taking part in J80 boats which will be allocated by a draw.

This will be the first World University Championship held in the fleet racing format, rather than match racing.

Competitors will race six windward-leeward courses a day in what is the world's largest artificial harbour.

Qualification begins tomorrow with medal races set for Tuesday (September 4) and Wednesday (September 5).

"Athletes and officials from all over the world, welcome to France and Cherbourg," said Jean François Sautereau, President of the French Federation of University Sports.

"Enjoy every moment, be proud representatives of triple excellence as academics, sports people, and citizens, which will provide you with indelible memories."