Three Olympians have been sharing their expertise at the World Curling Federation's (WCF) Adult Training Camp in Prague.

Russia's Victoria Moiseeva, Denmark's Oliver Dupont and Britain's Greg Drummond have all been passing on their knowledge in the Czech capital.

The camp has been running for 12 years and has the aim of allowing players to improve their skills and meet others from across the world.

Delivery, sweeping and tactics are all part of the event which will run until Thursday (August 30).

"Curling has been a huge part of my life for the past 20 years and I have been lucky enough to experience some amazing heights," said Drummond, who won Olympic silver at Sochi 2014.

Danish player Oliver Dupont is another taking part at the camp ©Getty Images

"Retirement to me doesn't mean leaving the sport all together.

"I see myself as being in a privileged position with some unique skills that can be used to develop and grow the game and the WCF camp is the perfect platform for me to begin this quest."

Moiseeva has previously attended a WCF Junior Curling Camp to help young players with their game.

"No matter how experienced you are, how old you are, where you come from or what your goal is, every curler should participate in the camps like this, because once you've tried it, you will want to come back," she said.