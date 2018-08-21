Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA) chief executive David Sharpe hopes parties can "move on" from the saga involving Australian Football League team Essendon, with the body potentially set to receive greater powers.

The Essendon case has proved hugely controversial in Australian sport and was centered around supplements.

The case was born out of an investigation in February 2013 by the Australian Crime Commission, which released the Organised Crime and Drugs in Sport report alleging widespread doping in Australia.

It ultimately led to 34 players from the club being banned.

ASADA's handling of the case has been criticised.

Sharpe, who took over as ASADA chief executive last year, hopes parties can now move on and work together.

"I think it's time to realise we all need to move on," he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

"We have come a long way since then and really, mostly, it's about partnership together."

Reforms proposed earlier this month could result in ASADA being granted more power.

Proposals were put forward by James Wood QC together with David Howman, the former director general of the World Anti-Doping Agency, and Ray Murrihy, the ex-chief steward of Racing New South Wales.

It came as part of a review commissioned by the Australian Government into the long-term strategic plan for the delivery of sport in the country.

In a section titled "Enhancing Australia's Anti-Doping Capability", the review recommended a series of measures aimed at streamlining investigations, compliance and enforcement.

Suggestions included legislative amendments to help the organisation carry out its functions more effectively.

This included improving information and intelligence sharing arrangements, which has been viewed as a potential response to the Essendon case.

ASADA welcomes the recommendations made by the Review panel as they relate to ASADA’s operations and resourcing. @senbmckenzie #cleanfairsport #ourcommitment pic.twitter.com/QPyymzWAsB — ASADA Anti-Doping (@anti_doping) August 1, 2018

According to ABC, Sharpe believes this would allow ASADA to "provide a higher level of intelligence to supporting agencies and work in partnership with them without risk of them facing any prosecution having issues under the act".

Establishment of whistle-blower protection arrangements, strengthening the disclosure notice regime and enforcing penalties for regulatory non-compliance were also recommended.

There was also a proposal for allowing the ASADA chief executive to apply more flexible anti-doping rules at lower levels.

It is claimed this could potentially improve engagement below elite level sport.

The review also recommended increasing investment in anti-doping education and outreach initiatives through ASADA in collaboration with the sports sector.

A particular focus would be placed on "sub elite and junior pathways", which is claimed would ensure younger athletes benefit from greater protection as they progress to elite level participation.

The review also recommended that the Government ensured ASADA is "adequately resourced and financially sustainable to enhance its capacity".

It is hoped this could be achieved in part through the resolution of longstanding cost and sustainability issues regarding Australia's sample analysis system.

This would help to ensure ASADA is "commercially competitive in the user-pays sports drug testing market".