Adam Peaty, Sarah Sjöström, Yuliya Efimova and Simona Quadarella celebrated success for one final time at the 2018 European Championships as swimming competition in the pool here tonight.

All four swimmers had secured multiple gold medals during the opening six days of competition and added another to their tally on the seventh.

Sjöström was the first to secure victory in the final session, as the Swedish star delivering the expected result by winning the women's 50 metres butterfly.

She finished in a time of 25.16sec to secure her fourth gold of the Championships, with her closest challenger Emilie Beckmann of Denmark ending 0.56 seconds down.

Belgium's Kimberly Buys completed the podium places in 25.74.

Quadarella completed a distance treble, as the Italian adding 400m freestyle gold to her 800m and 1500m triumphs.

A well-paced effort saw the Italian hold off the challenge of 16-year-old Hungary's Ajna Késely, touching home with a winning time of 4min and 3.35sec.

Késely ended as the runner-up in 4:03.57 and Britain's Holly Hibbott completed the top three in 4:05.01.

Italy's Simona Quadarella completed a freestyle treble by winning the 400m ©Getty Images

A clean sweep was achieved by Russia’s Efimova in women’s breaststroke events, the Russian triumphing in 29.81 in the 50m final.

Efimova, who has proved a divisive figure in the sport due to her involvement in doping controversies, finished ahead of Britain's Imogen Clark.

Clark finished as the silver medallist in 30.34 and Italy's Arianna Castiglioni came with the bronze in 30.41.

A fourth gold was forthcoming for Efimova as she returned to the pool for the breaststroke leg of Russia’s gold medal winning women’s 4x100m medley relay event.

She triumphed with Anastasiia Fesikova, Svetlana Chimrova and Mariia Kameneva in a Championship record 3:54.22.

Denmark edged Britain for the silver medal, their teams completing the podium places in times of 3:56.69 and 3:56.91 respectively.

Another breaststroke star prvoed key to men’s 4x100m medley relay as Adam Peaty helped Britain to victory.

Peaty overturned a two-second deficit to Russia in the breaststroke leg of the event, with double backstroke gold medallist Kliment Kolesnikov having given his team the early advantage.

The surge from Peaty saw him hand over to James Guy and Duncan Scott to bring Britain gold in at Championship record 3:30.44.

Russia were forced to settle for the silver medal in 3:32.03 and Germany secured bronze in 3:33.52.

Italy's Margherita Panziera broke a 27-year-old Championship record in the women's 200m backstroke ©Getty Images

Championship records continued to fall with Margherita Panziera breaking a 27-year-old milestone in the women’s 200m backstroke.

The Italian stormed to victory in a time of 2:06.18, bettering the 2:06.62 mark set by Hungary’s Krisztina Egerszegi back in August 1991 in Athens.

Russia's Daria Ustinova claimed the silver medal in 2:07.12 and Hungary's Katalin Burian earned bronze in 2:07.43.

Italian triumphs continued as slowest qualifier Piero Codia won the men’s 100m butterfly event from lane eight in a Championship record 50.64.

He was followed by France's Mehdy Metella in 51.24, while Britain's James Guy clinched the bronze in 51.42.

Fastest qualifier László Cseh of Hungary surprisingly came last in 51.84.

There was delight for the host nation as Ben Proud capitalised on a fast start to win the men’s 50m freestyle event in 21.34.

He touched home ahead of Greece's Kristian Gkolomeev and Italy’s Andrea Vergani, second and third in 21.44 and 21.68 respectively.

Sweden's Sarah Sjöström and Britain's Adam Peaty were named as swimmers of the Championships ©Getty Images

A thrilling men’s 400m individual medley final saw Hungary's Dávid Verrasztó win the title for the third straight Championships.

He overtook Max Litchfield in the final 50 metres of the event to win in 4:10.65.

Britain’s Litchfield was pushed into the silver medal spot in 4:11.00, with Spain’s Joan Lluis Pons Ramon of Spain taking bronze in 4:14.26.

Peaty and Sjöström were awarded the male and female swimmer of the meet prizes respectively following the conclusion of the action.

Russia finished top of the medals table in the pool with 10 golds, with Britain following on nine and Italy on six.