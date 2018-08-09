Three-time winners Germany are on the brink of qualifying for the quarter-finals of the FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup after they beat China 2-0 in France today.

First-half goals from Giulia Gwinn and Laura Freigang were enough to give Germany their second straight win in Group D at the Stade Marville in Saint-Malo.

Germany currently occupy top spot in the group but were denied progression with a game to spare after Nigeria overcame Haiti 1-0.

The results leave Germany with six points, while Nigeria and China both have three.

Spain are also on the verge of sealing a quarter-final berth after defeating Japan 1-0 in Group C at the Stade Guy Piriou in Concarneau.

The Spanish side will progress if the United States and Paraguay draw in today's evening match in the group.

Germany were made to wait until the half-hour mark to break the deadlock as Stefanie Sanders found Gwinn, who slotted home the opener.

Freigang doubled Germany's lead 10 minutes later as she met Sophia Kleinherne's looping cross with a downward header.

The three-time champions were unable to add to their advantage in the second-half but comfortably saw out a win which leaves them in pole position to claim one of the two available places in the last eight.

Germany would have gone through if Haiti and Nigeria had finished as a draw but the African side had other ideas as they recorded a narrow victory.

Rasheedat Ajibade's first-half penalty kick gave Nigeria all three points and maintained their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages.

More follows