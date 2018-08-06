A commemorative Olympic ring lost on a California beach by Pyeongchang 2018 curling gold medallist John Landsteiner is to be returned to him after being discovered by a local resident using a metal detector.

Landsteiner, one of the United States men's team that earned a surprise title at February's Winter Olympics in South Korea, plans to fly back out to California from his home in Duluth to reclaim the ring, according to Twin Cities Pioneer Press.

He will thank the man who found it on Huntington Beach and got in touch with him - Leon Jones.

Landsteiner added that he plans to present Jones with a limited edition, autographed print of the curling team.

"The coolest thing about this whole thing is he had the honesty and integrity to try find me and return it," Landsteiner said, adding that the ring had a significant meaning.

"That's literally my everyday reminder of what happened in February.

"The medal is the big one, but that doesn't come with me everywhere I go."

John Landsteiner, pictured, centre, with fellow US curling gold medallists at the Pyeongchang 2018 Games, is to be re-united with the commemorative Olympic ring he lost on a California beach following a metal detector discovery ©Getty Images

Landsteiner visited California in mid-July for ESPN's ESPY awards show in Los Angeles.

He, his wife, Kelsey, and team-mates went to Huntington Beach on the final night of the trip.

He gave the ring to his wife to keep it dry but at some point it went missing and their attempts to find it in the dark were unsuccessful.

On returning home, Landsteiner asked for help finding the ring on a Reddit lost and found page.

Commenters encouraged him to reach out to another Reddit webpage dedicated to metal detector enthusiasts.

Landsteiner did so and received several emails from volunteers willing to comb the beach.

But it turned out that Jones had not heard about the Olympian's online inquiries.

He came across the ring while filming his latest metal detector adventures on the beach.

Jones posts his treasure hunting on YouTube under the name "Dr. Rings and Things".

His latest video shows him discovering the Olympic ring - and a diamond ring - deep in the sand.

In the video's description Jones wrote that he remembered watching the curling team at the Olympics.

"I need to find a way to give it back to him," he wrote, noting the ring had a "Landsteiner" inscription.

"If anyone has any suggestions, leave a comment."

Landsteiner found out about the discovery when KTLA, a California television station, arranged for Jones to video call him.

Jones said in the video that all he asks for in return for the ring is a handshake with the Olympian.

Landsteiner said he would oblige and would bring his gold medal with him.

His wife told Jones: "Having somebody willing to reach out, wanting to give it to him to make sure it's not lost again really means a lot."