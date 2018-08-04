Denmark's Maja Alm and Switzerland's Daniel Hubmann have each defended their titles in the women’s and men’s sprint races respectively, at the Nokian Tyres World Orienteering Championships in Riga in Latvia today.

Both races took place in Riga’s Old Town, with Alm claiming the women’s title for the fourth consecutive time.

She crossed the line in 13min, 43.2sec, ahead of Sweden’s Tove Alexandersson who finished in 14:00.0, while Judith Wyder from Switzerland claimed the bronze by finishing in 14:10.3.

Just missing out on a medal was another Swiss, Elena Roos, who crossed the line in a time six seconds slower than Wyder.

The men’s race, which started immediately afterwards, was then won by Hubmann, last year's gold medallist.

Last year's men's champion Daniel Hubmann won again this time around ©IOF

He crossed the finish line in a time of 14:05.9, two seconds ahead of silver medallist New Zealand’s Tim Robertson.

The bronze medal was claimed by another Swiss, Andreas Kyburz, who finished in 14:26.1.

Belgium's Yannick Michiels agonisingly missed out on a medal in fourth.

His time of 14:26.7 was just 0.6 seconds slower than Kyburz.

The Championships are due to continue tomorrow with the sprint relay.