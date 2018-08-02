A rebranding exercise and name change has been unveiled by Czech Ice Hockey in order to better reflect modern society.

Ice hockey is Czech Republic's national sport and has been a key part of local culture for more than 100 years.

The country claimed their first ever Winter Olympic gold in any sport in the men's event at Nagano 1998 after Czechoslovakia had previously won eight ice hockey medals.

Czech Ice Hockey has partnered with Prague-based design agency Go4Gold to unveil a new name as well along with a new logo and broader identity.

They have switched from their previous name of the Czech Ice Hockey Association.

A new logo used the country's official symbol of a lion as the focal point rather than the Czech national flag, as was previously the case.

Czech Republic celebrate winning the Olympic gold medal at Nagano 1998 ©Getty Images

The logo still displays the national red, white and blue colours while the lion wears a crown to mirror the Czech coat of arms.

It also includes six tips in the lion's mane to embody the six players in an ice hockey team.

A tiny puck is also included in the lion's mouth, while the shape of its eye supposedly pays tribute to Štvanice Island in Prague, where Czechoslovakia won its first world title in 1947.

The redesign seeks to maintain a "sense of national heritage while adopting a bright and modern visual identity".

Czech Republic finished fourth in the men's competition at Pyeongchang 2018 after losing the bronze medal match 6-4 to Canada.