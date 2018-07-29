The Organising Committee of the 2019 European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) unveiled the event's official logo in a special ceremony.

The 15th edition of the Summer EYOF will take place in Baku in Azerbaijan from July 21 to 28, 2019.

It gives young athletes in Europe the chance to experience competition within an Olympic environment and teaches them more about the Olympic Movement.

The logo for the event, which has been designed by a local team, is said to be a "modern, dynamic and flexible identity that fosters the spirit of friendship, fair play and tolerance".

It features bright colours to represent the youthful energy of the competitors and the "diverse beauty" of Baku.

A clock sits in the centre of Baku counting down until the festival begins, on July 21, 2019 ©Baku 2019

It is also said to reflect the heritage and culture of Baku by featuring some of the city's most iconic modern architecture, including The Flame Towers and Heydar Aliyev Centre.

Azad Rahimov, the Azerbaijani Minister of youth and sport and deputy chair of the Baku 2019 Organising Committee, said the logo "embodies the true spirit of the European Olympic Movement".

"We are looking forward to welcoming the young athletes of Europe to Baku as we create yet another historic sporting event in Azerbaijan," he said.

The EYOF will feature more than 3,600 athletes from 50 European countries, in the city which hosted the first European Games in 2015.

Ten sports are on the programme.