Birmingham has celebrated four years to go until the 2022 Commonwealth Games with a gymnastics event in the host city.

Young athletes gathered at the Gymnastics and Martial Arts Centre in Perry Barr for a special training session.

The group, some of whom have already competed at international level, were joined by four-year-olds from across the West Midlands region.

They learnt what it is like to be a gymnast and took inspiration from the training session.

The 2022 Games will be held in the English city from July 27 to August 7 in 2022.

The Opening Ceremony will be ten years to the day after the London 2012 Olympic Games opened.

It will also be 20 years after England last hosted the Commonwealth Games - in Manchester in 2002.

"This moment is an opportunity to celebrate the progress that has been made on all fronts to ensure we deliver an event that promotes the best of the city, region and wider UK on an international stage," said Organising Committee chairman John Crabtree.

"We are getting on with the planning and preparation - and everything is on course for an event that champions the youth, diversity, humanity and pride of the city and Commonwealth during the summer of 2022.

Four-year-olds from the local area helped celebrate the milestone ©Birmingham 2022

"Much of that work is currently in the background, but over the weeks and months ahead there will be much more to see, helping show what these Games are about, and how people can personally become a part of the Birmingham 2022 story."

Around 6,500 athletes are expected to compete at Birmingham 2022.

The city was only confirmed as host in December after the withdrawal of Durban in South Africa due to financial problems.

"With fond memories of Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018 still in our minds - and continued and tangible benefits for host communities - it is with huge excitement that we begin the countdown to Birmingham 2022," said Commonwealth Games Federation President Louise Martin.

"Over the next four years, people of all ages and backgrounds will have the opportunity to be part of an inspiring new chapter in Birmingham's proud history."

Ian Ward, the leader of Birmingham City Council, added: "In four years' time we will be welcoming many of the world's top athletes to Birmingham for the biggest event that this city has ever hosted.

"We're determined that young people from Birmingham and right across the West Midlands will be centre-stage.

"Hosting the Commonwealth Games is a once in a lifetime opportunity to inspire and motivate young people, and we want them to be at the very heart of the Games, proud of their city, and to be able to build on the legacy of a fantastic event in 2022."