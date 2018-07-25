Canada's Olympic gold medal winning figure skaters Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir will be inducted into the country's Walk of Fame in Toronto, it has been announced.

The pair, aged 29 and 30 respectively, became the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history this year when they won gold in the team and ice dance events at Pyeongchang 2018.

They also have two silver medals from Sochi 2014 and a gold from Vancouver 2010.

The Walk of Fame celebrates outstanding achievement in five areas: arts and entertainment, business and entrepreneurship, philanthropy and humanities, science and technology and sports and athletics.

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir won one of their two golds at the 2018 Winter Olympics in the ice dance category ©COC

Prospective inductees are nominated by the public and must have made an impact on Canadian heritage.

They must also have at least 10 years experience in their field and "represent the essence" of what it means to be Canadian.

Those given the honour have their names engraved into the pavement alongside a maple-leaf star.

Also on the list of new inductees is Tony and Emmy Award-winning actress Andrea Martin, astronaut Chris Hadfield and poet and singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen.

Virtue and Moir's career includes three world titles on top of their Olympic medals.

The ceremony to officially induct them into the Walk of Fame will take place at the Sony Centre in Toronto on December 1.

Previous Olympians to be inducted include figure skater Barbara Ann Scott in 1998, skier Nancy Greene in 1999 and last year, sprinter Donovan Bailey.