The Italian Winter Sports Federation (FISI) has named eight bobsleigh athletes in their men's A-squad for the 2018-2019 season.

Patrick Baumgartner, who won two-man gold at the 2012 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Innsbruck, has been selected to pilot both two-man and four-man sleds.

Costantino Ughi has also been selected as a pilot for the first time, and will drive in the two-man.

FISI have also picked six pushers for the new campaign.

Lorenzo Bilotti, Francesco Costa, Simone Fontana, Giovanni Mulassano, Mattia Variola and Alex Verginer have all been named in the squad.

Patrick Baumgartner, left, won Youth Olympic gold with Alessandro Grande in 2012 ©Getty Images

In addition, 15-year-old Marco Farina has also been nominated for experience in the A-squad.

The teenager has been competing in the monobob discipline but is now set to make the step up.

Women's monobob, involving just one athlete, was nominated for inclusion at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics by the International Olympic Committee last week.