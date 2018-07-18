Germany won gold as the Mixed Team European Judo Championship was held in Ekaterinburg today.

Their team overcame The Netherlands 4-2 in the final at the Palace of Sports DIVS venue in the Russian city.

Male judokas competed in the under-73kg, under-90kg and over-90kg classes during the one day event, while the women contested the under-57 kilogram, under-70kg and over-70kg divisions.

Every victory in a mixed team contest earns a point for your country, with the format set to make its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

With six bouts in each round, the winners were the first to four with an extra fight a possibility if required.

Theresa Stoll defeated Dutch judoka Dewy Karthaus in the women's under-57kg to give the Germans the lead in the final and Igor Wandtke then beat Kenneth Henneveld in the men's under-73kg to make it 2-0.

The Netherlands made it onto the board as Hilde Jager beat Szaundra Diedrich in the women's under-70kg, but Germany were moved to the brink of victory as Marc Odenthal defeated Bas van Empelen in the men's under-90kg.

Dutch fans were given hope when Natascha Ausma beat Anna Maria Wagner in the women's over-70kg, but they could not win the final bout as Sven Heinle beat Jur Spijkers in the men's over-90kg.

Germany had earlier stunned hosts and favourites Russia, beating them 4-1 in the semi-finals.

The Dutch beat France 4-2 in their last four contest.

Twenty-one countries entered in all.

Russia recovered to beat Azerbaijan, who came through the repechage rounds, 4-0 for the first bronze medal.

France lost again, however, as Ukraine beat them 4-3 after an extra bout to also bag a medal.