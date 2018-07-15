Japan won the World University Baseball Championship after beating host nation Chinese Taipei in today's final ©FISU

Japan won the World University Baseball Championship after beating host nation Chinese Taipei in today's final.

They enjoyed an 8-3 victory at the Chiayi City Baseball Field to win the student event for the first time after twice being runners-up.

The Japanese also beat Chinese Taipei 2-0 in the super round phase of the tournament and were even more comfortable today.

They won every game they played at the event to finish as worthy winners.

In the bronze medal clash, South Korea defeated United States to seal the third spot on the podium.

The Koreans enjoyed a healthy margin of victory as they won 7-4.

This turned the tables on the super round match between the two countries, which the Americans won 3-2.

The tournament was the sixth edition of the event held but the first since 2010.

Cuba won on that occasion in Tokyo but were not competing this year.