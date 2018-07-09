Three-time Paralympic champion Chantal Benoit has been awarded the second highest honour in her home country after she was appointed the Order of Canada.

Benoit, considered one of the greatest female wheelchair basketball players of all time, won gold at Bareclona 1992, Atlanta 1996 and Sydney 2000.

The 57-year-old was named in the list of Order of Canada recipients for her contribution to wheelchair basketball and her advocacy of inclusive sport.

The Order of Canada recognises outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation by individuals from across Canadian society.

Chantal Benoit is considered among the greatest wheelchair basketball players of all time ©Getty Images

"As a player, Chantal was an absolute force at the international level and is one of the most decorated athletes in the history of the sport," Wheelchair Basketball Canada executive director Wendy Gittens said.

"As an individual, Chantal exemplifies what it means to be a world leader on and off the court and she is a remarkable ambassador for the game and a tireless champion of inclusion.

"She is most deserving of this prestigious honour and we join the wheelchair basketball community in congratulating her on her appointment to the Order of Canada."

Benoit, nicknamed the Michael Jordan of wheelchair basketball, was also a member of four World Championships-winning teams.

She was part of the Canadian squads which claimed world titles in 1994, 1998, 2002 and 2006.