Germany’s 2017 European Junior Dressage champion Lia Welschof will be in Fontainebleau this week for a special International Equestrian Federation (FEI) event as, for the first time in its history, the European Championships for Children, Juniors and Young Riders, involving three Olympic events, will be gathered on the same site.

More than 620 riders representing more than 30 nations will compete for a total of 42 medals at the Grand Parquet de Fontainebleau in an event due to last until July 15.

Medals will be handed out to team and individual champions across dressage, jumping and eventing, and through the age groups of young riders between 16 to 21 and Juniors 14 to 18.

Children aged between 12-14 will compete in dressage and jumping only.

Top German Dressage star Welschof will be seeking another great week in the Young Riders championship having won the Juniors event last year.

Among Welschof’s rivals will be Théodora Livanos, winner of the CDIJ Individual Le Mans last February, representing Great Britain.

Meanwhile, Alba Abollo Fontela, bottom of the rankings in the individual event Junior European Championships in Roosendaal last year will attempt to make some amends.

©FEI

Among those in the hunt for junior honours this year will be Marlene Sieverding, winner of the Aachen CDIJ's individual event, who will be present with her stallion Oldenburg, Fuerst Levantino.

Camille Vangheluwe will be representing Belgium on her gelding FBW Rainman, while Daphné Van Peperstraten and Greenpoint's Cupido, who took silver behind Welschof in last year’s dressage as well as winning the junior freestyle title, will be back representing The Netherlands.

The host nation, meanwhile, will be represented by Lea Bonifay and Fantasy 16, Maeva le Goff and Fleur de la Vie, Ella Lostria and Crymlyn and Chiara Stefenel Orsini accompanied by Cicero.

In the Children’s section, Germany will be represented by Alina Hahn and her mare Riana 55.

Lily-Louisa Payne will start for Great Britain with Beckhouse Cancara, while Tallulah-Lynn Nater will compete for Switzerland with Luxor D.

French competitors will include Clara-Marie Dufil and her gelding Eppo, Cloe Jawurek and Gayento VH Bloemenhof and Hector Milochevitch riding Felipino.