Team Sunweb secured victory in the team time trial at the Giro Rosa began in Verbania in Italy.

The Dutch team are the reigning world champions in the discipline and they impressed on the 15.5 kilometres course.

They finished in a time of 18min 24sec to move top of the standings.

The time proved just one second faster than Mitchelton-Scott posted in their time trial but iwas enough to give Team Sunweb victory.

Boels Dolmans, winners of the team time trial last year, finished 12 seconds behind the winners to come third.

Team Sunweb’s Dutch rider Ellen van Dijk took the first pink jersey of the 10 stage race, part of the International Cycling Union Women’s WorldTour.

#GiroRosa Just one second from the victory behind the TTT world champions Team Sunweb, but it is still smiles and thumbs up after their strong ride 😁👍🏼🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/x15BMX2tv4 — Mitchelton-SCOTT (@MitcheltonSCOTT) July 6, 2018

The result leaves Mitchelton-Scott’s leader Annemiek Van Vleuten narrowly adrift of her fellow Dutchwoman.

United States' Megan Guarnier, Boels Dolmams’ leader, will hope to make inroads in the coming days as she seeks to reclaim the title she won in 2016.

Last year's champion Anna van der Breggen of The Netherlands, also the winner in 2015, has decided not to defend her title this year.

The Giro Rosa, viewed as the only Grand Tour cycling event for women, is due to continue tomorrow.

Riders will compete over a 120.3km course in Ovada and which is expected to conclude with a sprint finish.