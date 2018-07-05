Almost 3,000 athletes are due to compete at the International Triathlon Union Multisport World Championships starting in Denmark tomorrow.

Athletes representing 48 countries are due to participate across the five disciplines of duathlon, cross triathlon, aquathlon, aquabike and the showcase long distance triathlon.

Odense will form the centrepiece of the event while the municipalies of Svendborg and Middelfart will also co-host competitions.

Action will begin tomorrow with a duathlon consisting of a 10 kilometres run followed by a 36km bike and then a 4.9km run.

A Para duathlon will then be held on Saturday (July 7) before a cross triathlon on Tuesday (July 10).

This consists of the traditional swim-bike-run, but with mountain-biking and trail running.

Check out the @ITUmultisport #Fyn2018 run course preview! Athletes will hit up this course & take in the beautiful sights for the long distance #triathlon, it's set to be a showcase event on the schedule! -->https://t.co/x8mlNoo0ob#visitodense #mitodense #HighFiveFyn — World Triathlon (@worldtriathlon) July 5, 2018

A 1km swim and 5km run aquathlon will be held on July 12 before a 3km swim and 120km cycle aquabike race is scheduled for two days later.

Competition is then due to culminate on July 14 with a long distance traithlon consisting of a 3km swim, 121.5 bike and a 30.7km run.

Great Britain will have the largest team of participating athletes with 684 competitors across the different races.

United States has 636, Denmark 269, Canada 155 and Germany 124.

Other nations entered include Australia, Brazil, Japan, New Zealand and Mexico.