Russian ice hockey player Sergei Ogorodnikov has died following a water bike accident, at the age of 32.

The news of his death yesterday was confirmed on the website of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF).

No more details have yet emerged.

Ogorodnikov won gold at the 2004 IIHF Under-18 World Championship with Russia, when they beat the United States in the final in Belarus.

Sergei Ogorodnikov won the IIHF Under-18 world title in 2004 ©IIHF

He scored three goals in the tournament and was drafted by National Hockey League side New York Islanders in the same year.

The Russian then won a silver medal with the country's under-20 team at the 2006 World Junior Championships.

After growing up in Irkutsk in Siberia, Ogorodnikov signed for Dynamo Moscow aged 15.

He also represented CSKA Moscow, Bridgeport Sound Tigers, Pensacola Ice Pilots, Salavat Yulayev Ufa, Metallurg Novokuznetsk, Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg, HK Gomel and Podhale Nowy Targ in his career.