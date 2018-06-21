T57 400 metre world record holder and home favourite Yassine Gharbi will be looking to continue his recent good form, when the World Para Athletics Grand Prix series visits Tunis tomorrow.

The 28-year-old broke the world record in March, currently sits atop the world rankings for the T54 200 metres and won two golds a silver and a bronze at last year's World Championships in London.

He has entered four events at the Rades Stadium in Tunis and will be hoping to medal in all of them.

Gharbi is not the only sprint star set to take part though.

Argentina’s Hernan Barreto will race in both the T35 100m and 200m, having stormed to victory in that latter event at last week's Paris Grand Prix.

Meanwhile Egypt’s Paralympic silver medallist Mohamed Mostafa and South Africa’s double London 2017 champion Charl du Toit go head-to-head in the T37 sprints.

In the distance events, Algeria's hopes rest on Madjid Djemai in the T37 1,500m.

The 34-year-old won a bronze medal at both the Rio 2016 Paralympics and 2017 World Championships.

Tunisian Walid Ktila has starred in many previous additions of the Grand Prix in Tunis ©Getty Images

He will be pushed all the way again in Tunis as Morocco's Hafid Aharak will also take part.

Aharak finished just one place behind Djemai in Rio and in London, but he currently tops the world rankings, meaning that race is sure to be a tight one.

In the women’s 1,500m T13 home favourite and world silver medallist Somaya Bousaid will be hoping to top the podium, while her teammate Abbes Saidi, a world bronze medallist, competes in the men’s 1,500m T38 against Abdelkrim Krai of Algeria, who finished fourth in London last July.

In the field, all three of Tunisia's world champions from last year will be on show.

Multiple Paralympic champion Raoua Tlili won discus and shot put F41 gold in London; she takes on both events this weekend and has already thrown world leads in each discipline in Morocco earlier this year.

World and Paralympic champion Maroua Ibrahmi throws in the shot put and club throw F32 while Rima Abdelli, who won her first world title last year, competes in the F40 shot put.

The event will be the 12th international meeting held in Tunis and will run over two days, starting tomorrow