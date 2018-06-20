International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports (IWAS) have announced the 2018 Wheelchair Fencing Americas Championships will take place in Saskatoon in Canada this September.

The announcement that the event is due to take place between September 13 and 16 completes the international competition calendar for the year.

Canada has already hosted the major event on the international circuit this year, the IWAS World Cup, in Montreal in April.

IWAS President Rudi Van Den Abbeele said: "We are absolutely delighted to confirm the final regional competition of the year, adding an important step on the road to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

"It is very exciting to be able to complete the programme of high level competitions with Saskatoon."

Van Den Abbeele went on to thank local officials for their work to stage what he thinks will be "a very memorable occasion for everyone."

James Stempien, President of the Saskatchewan Fencing Association, revealed they are "very excited" to welcome the athletes to Saskatoon.

An IWAS World Cup event was held in Canada in April ©Twitter

"This Championship is the first to be held in Canada and will be a qualifier for the upcoming 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo," he said.

"This event will provide valuable sport exposure and illuminate options for local adaptive athletes."

The Championships are expected to see around 30 athletes from eight different countries compete.

It will be held at a local hotel and entry will be free for the public.

Before the Americas Championships, the first large scale event scheduled to take place on the wheelchair fencing calendar will be the IWAS Wheelchair Fencing Under-23 and Under-17 World Championships in Warsaw in Poland, from July 10.

That will be followed by the European Championships in Terni in Italy, from September 17 to 23, before the Asian Championships go ahead as part of the 2018 Asian Para Games from October 6 in Jakarta in Indonesia.