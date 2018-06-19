Slovakian capital Bratislava will host the World University Sport Climbing Championship at the K2 wall, the biggest in the country, from tomorrow.

More than 150 competitors and their coaches from 26 countries are due to compete across four days of competition.

Three Slovakians are among the contenders in Robert Luby, Andrej Capko and Jakub Jiří Svub.

"The preparations of the sites and the technical security are in the finishing stages," said Organising Committee President, Peter Hamaj.

"We are working on the last details - an interesting Opening Ceremony and medals that are made in Kremnica."

Competition is taking place at climbing wall K2 in Bratislava ©FISU

The wall is 2,000 square metres and has a maximum height of 15.5m.

"This wall fulfils the criteria of two factors - the difficulty and speed," added Hamaj.

"Each wall needs to fulfil the same parameters - the slope and length.

"There are rules also for the position of the holds, which shape is specific for this kind of climbing."

Cultural events including an Olympic Day celebration on Friday (June 22) are also planned alongside the competition.