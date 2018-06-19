Badminton Europe (BEC) President Gregory Verpoorten has announced he will not seek re-election when his current term ends in April 2019, saying he wants more time to spend with his family.

Verpoorten has also said he will not look for another term as vice president of the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

"I chose not to seek re-election due to my professional commitments and mainly as I want to spend more time with my family," he said.

"I have two fantastic young kids who both deserve even more attention from their father and my spouse and I look forward to spending more time together as well.

"The timing is right to pass the baton as we have, as a team, built a great foundation to further grow both organisations and as I know that there are a lot of good people around in Europe at this moment to take over the leadership."

The Belgian has been on the BEC board of directors since 2007 and has been President since 2014.

He has also been vice president of the BWF since 2009.

Gregory Verpoorten has decided to step down from his roles at the BEC and BWF, saying they keep him away from his family for too long ©BEC

Verpoorten was a key driver behind the recent proposed change to badminton's scoring system, which failed to get the two thirds majority support necessary to pass at the most recent BWF Annual General Meeting in Bangkok last month.

The change would have seen a best-of-five games system introduced, with 11 points required to win.

At present it is first to 21 and a best-of-three.

The result had no impact on his decision to step down, Verpoorten said.

"I already communicated to the BWF President - Poul-Erik Høyer - last year that I would very likely not seek re-election as BWF vice president," he said.

"The change of the scoring is in my mind an important change for the enhancement of the game, and I still stand behind the proposal and feel we have, as a leadership group, made a strong case.

"But the membership at this time didn't feel strong enough about the need for change, which is a decision I fully understand."

Verpoorten will continue as both President of the BEC and vice president of BWF for Europe until the next BEC annual delegates meeting.

This takes place in Kiev, Ukraine, on April 27 next year.