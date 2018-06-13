An Oceania e-learning platform has been developed to help boost sporting organisations and train sporting administrators in the region.

The platform has been developed by the Oceania National Olympic Committees (ONOC) in collaboration with the Oceania Swimming Association, the Oceania Sport Education Programme and the International Cricket Council, through their Asia Pacific division.

It has been funded through the Australian Government’s flagship sport for development programme Pacific Sports Partnerships (PSP).

The programme has been aimed at promoting healthy behaviour and enhance social outcomes among Pacific communities through sport.

Combatting inactivity and promoting inclusion are among the key aims of the programme, with around AUD$35 million (£20 million/$26 million/€22 million) having been invested since its inception in 2009.

Sara Moriarty, Australian High Commissioner to Samoa, highlighted the benefits of the PSP programme and believes the e-learning tool will complement work being done in the region.

“The programme has been aimed at trying to reduce primary risk factors associated with non-communicable diseases, which has been a terrible scourge in this part of the world," Moriarty said here, rounding off the first day of an NOC delegate workshop.

“Particularly physical inactivity and inequality experience by women, girls and people with a disability.

“I have seen first hand how PSP programmes have had a direct benefit within the community here in Samoa, giving them the opportunity to get together, exercise and have fun.

“PSP has facilitated more than 1 million participants of whom 46 per cent have been women and one per cent from people living with a disability.

“The e-learning platform is very much in line with recent recommendations in a governance case study report through PSP and confirms the work Oceania Sport Education Programme have been doing for many years in the region.

“It directly addresses three findings identified for good governance – drivers for change, the right support for facilitating change and the availability of equipment and resources for embedding change.

“I understand this e-learning platform will benefit administrators, national sporting bodies and includes a module on safeguarding and inclusion.

“This is vital, as without good governance our PSP objectives would be even harder to achieve.”

The platform is aimed at training sports administrators and delivering better goverance of organisations ©ITG

It is hoped the e-learning platform will provide opportunities for sporting administrators to learn and implement changes to their National Olympic Committees or federations.

The platform is expected to act as a tool for boosting good governance in the region, which in turn would ensure more effective organisations and better supported athletes.

Administrators and federations are due to be able to use the platform by the end of the year, with the first return on the investment expected to come next year.

“We want to help all of our members grow and have our sport administrators displaying best governance and best knowledge,” said Dennis Miller, ONOC executive director and Oceania Swimming Association President.

“It reinforces what ONOC wants to do, which is to be the best performing continental association.

“We want to get more people trained and better educated so that their sports can develop in the region.”