Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to attend the FIFA Congress tomorrow on the eve of the start of the World Cup here.

The Congress at the Moscow Expocentre will see a vote to determine the host of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Morocco is battling against a joint North American bid involving Canada, United States and Mexico.

Putin's presence was announced on the Kremlin website today.

He will presumably only attend briefly at the start of the meeting.

The Kremlin also said that Putin will attend a gala concert of the stars of the world opera stage in Red Square tomorrow evening, timed to coincide with the start of the World Cup.

Vladimir Putin, left, pictured with FIFA President Gianni Infantino last month ©Getty Images

The showpiece football event will start on Thursday (June 14) here with a match between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia at the Luzhniki Stadium.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman is also expected to attend the match.

It was announced yesterday that British singer Robbie Williams and Brazil's two-time World Cup winner Ronaldo are among those due to participate in an Opening Ceremony scheduled for before the start of the game.