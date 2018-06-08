Arianna Bridi of Italy will look to continue her International Swimming Federation (FINA) Marathon World Cup success when action resumes in Setúbal in Portugal tomorrow.

Bridi triumphed in the most recent leg last month in Seychelles but will lock horns once again with Sharon van Rouwendaal of The Netherlands.

Van Rouwendaal is the reigning Olympic champion over the 10 kilometres distance and won the season's opening leg in Doha.

She only finished sixth in Seychelles, however, and will be seeking a return to her best form.

A strong Italian team also includes Rachele Bruni and Martina Grimaldi while Portugal will be led by Angelica Andre in home water.

Brazil will be represented by Ana Marcela Cunha, who finished second in Seychelles.

Arianna Bridi will seek to continue her good current form ©Getty Images

On the men's side, Simone Ruffini completed an Italian double in Seychelles and will be looking to replicate that form in Portugal.

World and Olympic champion Ferry Weertman of The Netherlands will be looking to recover from a disappointing fourth place in the Indian Ocean race.

Great Britain's Jack Burnell and Germany's Rob Frederik Muffles, the respective silver and bronze medallists in Seychelles, will also compete once again.

Both races are scheduled for tomorrow.