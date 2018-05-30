Football legend Pelé has reportedly blamed strike action for missing a second appointment to testify in defence of Carlos Nuzman as part of the bribery investigation surrounding Rio de Janeiro's victory in the 2016 Olympic and Paralympic bidding contest.

Pelé, the 77-year-old three-time World Cup winner, had already missed one appointment with Judge Marcelo Bretas on health grounds.

According to O'Globo, he has claimed that he was unable to leave São Paulo, where he lives, to provide testimony via videoconference from Santos due to strike action in the city.

Pelé was a key campaigning figure for Rio's successful bid in the latter stages of the contest in 2009.

This included an appearance in the decisive International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session in Copenhagen when the city beat Madrid by 66 votes to 32 in the third round of a contest also featuring Tokyo and Chicago.

The Federal Public Prosecutor's Office in Brazil is in the process of investigating payments of at least $2 million (£1.5 million/€1.7 million) supposedly distributed to then-International Association of Athletics Federations President Lamine Diack from Brazilian businessman Arthur Cesar de Menezes Soares Filho shortly before the vote in the Danish capital.

It is alleged that this money was used to secure the votes of four IOC members.

Ex-Rio 2016 and Brazilian Olympic Committee President Nuzman is under investigation in connection with the alleged bribes, but denies wrongdoing.

Pelé, right, pictured celebrating with figures including Carlos Nuzman and then-Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva when Rio was awarded the Olympics in Copenhagen in 2009 ©Getty Images

There is no suggestion that Pelé was aware or involved in wrongdoing but he is one of many figures involved in the bid called by Nuzman's team as part of their defence.

Others include former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, another figure present in Copenhagen who was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison last year for accepting bribes from an engineering firm in return for assistance in winning contracts with state oil company Petrobras.

According to O'Globo, Lula, who was President of Brazil from 2003 until 2011, will testify to Bretas via videoconference at 10am on June 5.

It is not yet clear if a fresh date has been arranged for Pelé to testify.

He is expected to attend the FIFA World Cup in Russia which starts next month after being given doctor's clearance to travel following his health problems.