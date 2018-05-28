A working group established to conduct what the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) claim will be an extensive review of its governance has held its first meeting at the organisation's headquarters in Bonn.

The two-day meeting was led by IPC vice-president Duane Kale, appointed as the chairman of the group last month.

Issues discussed included the exact scope of the review, the first of its kind since 2004, and the key objectives the group hopes to achieve.

Kale said the initial recommendations on the "principles, processes and issues" as part of the review would be presented to the IPC Governing Board in June.

"Pending approval, we will then continue work on the proposals which will be discussed with the wider IPC membership at a meeting to be held in Madrid, Spain, this September," the New Zealander added.

The governance review will analyse the decision-making process within the governing body, as well as making recommendations as to possible changes to the IPC's constitution.

IPC President Andrew Parsons said the review was necessary owing to the growth of the Paralympic Movement ©Getty Images

Rules and bylaws set out by the IPC could also be changed.

IPC President Andrew Parsons, who is not involved with the working group, insisted the governance structure of the worldwide governing body was "not broken" but they felt the review was necessary owing to the growth of the Paralympic Movement.

The eight-strong panel includes officials from all regions, as well as athlete and sport representatives.

Sports lawyer Maria Clarke, who has worked extensively with the International Association of Athletics Federations, IPC chief executive Xavier Gonzalez and French Paralympic Committee President Emmanuelle Assmann are among the members.

They are joined by Sabrina Ibáñez, President of Association of Paralympic Sports and the International Equestrian Federation, IPC Governing Board member and Italian Paralympic Committee head Luca Pancalli, Canadian two-time Paralympian Josh Vander Vies and National Paralympic Committee of Kazakhstan executive director Yerlan Suleimenov.