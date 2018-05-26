Kenya breezed through their two matches today as the African Women's Sevens Championship started in Botswana.

The East African nation are the favourite for gold in Gabarone in the absence of defending champions South Africa.

Kenya won their opening game 41-0 with Senegal before a 42-0 thrashing of Madagascar.

There were some tightly contested matches elsewhere on day one of the two-day event.

Uganda beat Zimbabwe 20-7 but were then held to a 10-10 draw by Tunisia, who had thrashed Zimbabwe 31-7.

Zambia edged Morocco 26-22 before a 5-5 draw with the hosts Botswana.

Tournament favourites Kenya enjoyed a successful opening day ©Getty Images

Botswana also beat Mauritius 15-10 today while Madagascar also thrashed Senegal 40-0.

Morocco were the day's other winners with a 24-5 success over Mauritius.

Action will continue tomorrow with knock-out rounds.

South Africa withdrew to focus upon the Sevens World Cup in San Francisco in July.