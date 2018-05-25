Singapore's Feng Tiawei and home hope Wong Chun Ting were among top seeds to fall at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Hong Kong Open today.

Feng, the second seed from Singapore, was beaten 11-2, 6-11, 11-5, 11-4, 11-5 by He Zhuojia of China at the Queen Elizabeth Stadium.

He does not even have a world ranking due to her absence from the international scene in recent years but was a winner at the ITTF Argentina Open in 2014.

South Korea's world number 134 Lee Eun-hye also continued the superb form she showed in ousting Japan's top-seed Kasumi Ishikawa in the first round.

She won 10-12, 12-10, 19-17, 12-10, 5-11, 11-7 against Chen Ke of China today.

It proved a bad day for the host nation elsewhere in Hong Kong.

Jon Persson stunned the top seed Wong Chun Ting ©ITTF

Lee Ho Ching, the 12th seed and sole home survivor in the women's singles draw, was beaten 5-11, 11-4, 11-5, 11-7, 10-12, 11-7 by Japan's fifth seed Mima Ito today.

Sweden's Jon Persson then stunned number one seed Wong in the men's singles draw.

Persson, who won a home World Team Championships bronze medal for Sweden in Halmstad earlier this month, clinched victory 11-9, 12-10, 9-11, 11-5.

Japan’s ninth seed Maharu Yoshimura followed his victory over China's three-time Olympic champion Zhang Jike yesterday by beating Egypt’s sixth seed Omar Assar 11-3, 11-9, 11-6, 11-7 today.

Zhou Qihao, the one Chinese player still standing, also accounted for Germany’s Patrick Franziska, the 11th seed, 12-10, 13-15, 11-9, 11-8, 12-10.

Action will continue tomorrow with the quarter-finals.