Spain’s Rafael Nadal secured a place in the Italian Open final by overcoming rival Novak Djokovic at the Foro Italico in Rome today.

The tournament top-seed was the favourite heading into the encounter, against a steadily improving Djokovic, who is continuing his pursuit of top form since his elbow surgery.

Both players proved evenly matched during a tightly fought opening set, which was eventually decided on a tie break.

Nadal would come out on top to take the set, which proved a key moment as the Spaniard took control of proceedings.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion maintained the momentum to power to the second set and seal a 7-6, 6-3 victory.

Nadal will now face the challenge of either Croatia’s Marin Cilic or Germany’s Alexander Zverev, the defending champion.

The final will take place tomorrow.

Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina booked her place in the women’s final, following a polished performance against Estonia’s Anett Knotaveit.

Svitolina claimed a 6-4, 6-3 victory to advance.

Simona Halep came from behind to beat Maria Sharapova to reach the final ©Getty Images

She will face top seed Simona Halep of Romania, who came from a set down to beat Russia’s Maria Sharapova.

Sharapova clinched the opening set 6-4, but Halep stormed back to win the second 6-1.

The Romanian star clinched victory by winning the decider 6-4.

The tournament is a key warm-up to the French Open, the clay court Grand Slam which begins on May 27.

It is an Association of Tennis Professionals Masters 1000 tournament and a Premier 5 event on the Women's Tennis Association tour.

