World Rowing have announced a deal which will see American broadcaster NBC hold United States media rights for premier rowing events over the next three years.

The deal will see the network provide coverage of the three World Rowing Cup regattas, the European Rowing Championships and the World Rowing Championships through to 2020.

Alongside the 30 hours of television coverage across NBCSN and the Olympic Channel, the events will be streamed on NBCSports.com and on the NBC app.

World Rowing executive director Matt Smith expressed his delight at the agreement.

"World Rowing is very pleased to announce this step-up of the relationship with the world's leading Olympic movement broadcaster NBC Sports Group," he said.

"There is more viewing interest than ever before in the United States from the growing number of rowers in the country at all levels from high school rowers through to masters rowers and, of course, the tremendous growth in the number of collegiate rowers.

"This new development will bring the major events of rowing to the living rooms of many, many more potential viewers."

The World Championships will be included as part of the deal ©World Rowing

President of NBC Olympics Production and Programming, Jim Bell, added: "Rowing fans are some of the most passionate out there, and we're proud to bring them our most extensive coverage of the sport's most prestigious events.

"We're thrilled to give these world-class athletes more exposure as we look forward to Tokyo 2020."

This year's coverage will begin with the three World Rowing Cup regattas on June 3 in the Serbian capital Belgrade, followed by the European Rowing Championships in August.

It will conclude with September's World Rowing Championships.

NBC holds the American rights to the Olympic Games.