Canadian Olympic and Paralympic athletes have been recognised for their achievements at Pyeongchang 2018, with an event on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

The Canadian Olympic team achieved a record haul of 29 medals at the Games, including 11 golds.

It placed them third on the overall medals table, behind Norway and Germany, who both had 14 golds.

The Paralympic team won a record 28 medals, with their eight golds placing them third overall.

“The Government of Canada recognises that our athletes are an enormous source of pride for all Canadians and serve as excellent role models for all of us - especially our young people,” said Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and the Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities.

“This is why it is so important to honour them in the nation’s capital and recognise all the hard work and dedication that each of them has put into their sport.

“Whether it was podium success or a personal best, we congratulate all of our athletes on their tremendous accomplishments; you have made Canada proud.”

Duncan was joined at the event by Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) President Tricia Smith and the organisation’s chief executive Chris Overholt.

Canadian Paralympic Committee President Marc-André Fabien was also present, along with Isabelle Charest and Todd Nicholson, who served as Chef de Missions for the Olympic and Paralympic teams respectively.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also attended the celebrations at Rideau Hall.

Athletes were paraded at Parliament Hill in Ottawa ©COC

“Thank you to the Government of Canada for making today’s celebration of Canadian sporting excellence possible,” said Tricia Smith, COC President.

“Canadians are so very proud of the hard work and dedication our teams committed to make Pyeongchang 2018 the most successful Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in our country’s history.

“We are thrilled to be able to celebrate their incredible performances together.”

The day began with an interactive Team Canada champion chat, which allowed young people across the country to engage with Olympians and Paralympians live from the event.

Athletes, students and the general public were also able to try para ice hockey and snowboarding.

Athletes were presented with Olympic and Paralympic rings, before travelling to Parliament.

They were celebrated in the House of Commons as part of the proceedings.