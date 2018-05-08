Ingmar De Vos is poised for a second term as President of the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) after the governing body confirmed he will run unopposed for the role.

The Belgian took the top job at the organisation in 2014, winning a four-candidate race after incumbent Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein opted to step down.

He is the 13th person to hold the role and became a member of the International Olympic Committee in September.

De Vos will now be re-elected at the FEI's Congress in Bahrain's capital Manama on November 20.

"I am honoured to have the opportunity to stand for re-election," De Vos said.

"While I would have expected other candidates, I take the fact that I am unopposed as recognition of all the important work that has been done by the FEI over the last four years.

"This could not have been achieved without the wonderful team at FEI headquarters under the leadership of our secretary general Sabrina Ibáñez, and the support of the National Federations and our community, for which I am extremely grateful."

The deadline for candidates expired on May 1, with the FEI not experiencing an uncontested Presidential election since 2002.

Ingmar De Vos became an International Olympic Committee member last year ©Getty Images

De Vos will be mandated for a second four year term out of a maximum of three.

In addition, 52 athletes have put themselves forward to become representatives for each of the FEI's eight disciplines - jumping, dressage, eventing, Para-dressage, driving, endurance, reining and vaulting.

Ibáñez initiated these sport specific roles four years ago in her previous position as director of governance.

"We have a record number of athletes wanting to play a role in helping to shape the future direction of equestrian sport, and these include Olympic and Paralympic medalists and current world champions," she said.

"Equestrian sport is unique in the fact that our athletes have such long competitive careers, and many also want to give back to the sport and forge the right future for the next generations of athletes.

"These are voluntary positions for our athletes, who already spend every waking moment in this sport, so we fully appreciate just how strong a message this is sending to our global community."

The athletes standing for the positions can be found here.

An online voting process will open on July 29 where athletes over 18, who have competed in one of the last two senior FEI World Championships, Olympic Games or Paralympic Games, can vote for an athlete in the same discipline as themselves.

On June 15, the FEI will announce the remaining 16 positions that will be elected and appointed in Manama.

This will include positions on the ruling FEI Bureau.