Harouna Maiga has been elected as the new President of the Mali Basketball Federation (FMBB), it has been announced.

Maiga beat Moussa Toure by eight votes to one at last weekend’s FMBB general election and will now serve a four-year term in office.

Maiga will succeed Jean Claude Sidibie, who has been appointed Mali’s Minister of Sports, as FMBB President.

Under Sidibie’s reign, Mali not only organised several international basketball competitions but also won several competitions.

Malian basketball teams have achieved notable success in recent times ©FIBA

These were the FIBA under-18 Women's African Championship in Egypt, the FIBA under-16 Women's African Championship 2015 in Madagascar, the 2015 All- African Games for Women in the Republic of Congo, the FIBA under-18 Women's African Championship 2016 in Egypt, the FIBA 3x3 Africa Cup 2017 for Women in Togo, the FIBA under-16 African Championship 2017 in Mauritius and the FIBA under-16 Women's African Championship 2017 in Mozambique.

Mali are currently ranked in the African top 10 of the FIBA World Rankings.

The new President, however, admits it will be tough to keep up this good form.

"The challenges are huge but not impossible," Maiga said.

"I acknowledge the magnitude of the task, and in order to succeed, we are going to need a spirit of solidarity and togetherness."