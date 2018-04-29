Russia won the last two gold medals on offer as action concluded today at the World Taekwondo President’s Cup for the Europe region in Athens.

Pavel Andrienko and Olga Muzychka were the country’s heroes at the Greek capital's Ano Liosia Olympic Indoor Hall, coming out on top in the men’s under-63 kilograms and women’s over-73kg categories respectively.

The finals saw Andrienko beat Croatia’s Lovre Brecic and Muzychka defeat fellow Russian Ella Borisova.

The men’s under-63kg bronze medallists were France’s Dylan Chellamotoo and Spain’s Mario Perez Casanova.

Rounding out the women’s over-73kg podium were Germany’s Lorena Brandl and Italy’s Laura Giacomini.

World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue was among those in attendance on the final day of the event ©World Taekwondo Europe

Among those in attendance on the final day of competition was World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue.

He took the opportunity to praise World Taekwondo Europe counterpart Sakis Pragalos for his contribution to the sport.

Other notable attendees were Ahmed Fouly and John Kotsifas, Presidents of World Taekwondo Africa and the Oceania Taekwondo Union respectively.

Choue awarded medals to the event’s best referees.

Those recognised were Norway’s Asle Fredriksen, Ukraine’s Svitlana Chertkova, South Korea’s Ji Hyon Yeom, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Belmir Berberović and Luxembourg’s Kazem Nasserinejad.