British-based international relations and communications agency JTA have been awarded their second prestigious Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade in four years.

Officially JTA wins the 2018 "Queen’s Award for International Trade for Outstanding Short Term Growth in overseas sales over the last three years".

During this period, JTA grew its revenue and profits by over 65 per cent from export work.

This growth was aligned to opening a new JTA office in Los Angeles, expansion of the JTA Design business in Alicante and a significant 48 per cent growth in the number of retained international clients.

They had previously won the award in 2014.

JTA clients include Los Angeles 2028, the Association of National Olympic Committees, the European Olympic Committees, Manchester United, the World Baseball Softball Confederation the International Volleyball Federation and the World Taekwondo Federation.

Former clients included Sochi 2014 and the Russian Olympic Committee.

JTA played a leading role in helping Los Angeles get awarded the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games ©Twitter

"All the staff at the JTA group of companies are honoured and excited to win this prestigious award again," JTA founder and chairman Jon Tibbs said at the end of the SportAccord Summit here.

"We believe that it is a reflection of our dedication and quality of service to our international clients, and we are fully aware that we are only as good as our clients’ success.

"We are so grateful for their continued loyalty to JTA.

"JTA is proud to be recognised as a growing British exporter; our export growth is set to continue and we are actively considering opening an office in Beijing and in Switzerland in the next 12 months.

"There are some very exciting times ahead for JTA."