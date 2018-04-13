United 2026 have welcomed an endorsement from South American Football Confederation's (CONMEBOL) for their bid for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

CONMEBOL announced their unanimous support for the joint United States, Canada and Mexico bid following a Council meeting in Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires.

"Through this expression of unanimous support, the Council and the ten Member Associations of CONMEBOL reaffirm their commitment to continue working with FIFA and CONCACAF to promote and promote the development of football in the Americas," a statement read.

"Taking into account the positive impact that the celebration of the FIFA World Cup in Mexico in 1986 and in the United States in 1994 had on the interest, development and projection of football in those countries and in general in the region, the Associations Member of CONMEBOL consider that, after three decades, the time is right to give new impetus to football in the CONCACAF region, where more than 500 million people currently live."

Alejandro Domínguez, CONMEBOL President, claimed hosting the World Cup in US, Canada and Mexico could help to develop football throughout the Americas.

"The countries of the Americas share many historical ties and our conviction is that South American football can and should contribute to the development of football throughout the American hemisphere, recognising the sport as a powerful integrating force," he said.

United 2026 have welcomed the support, which they claim builds upon the backing of the Central American Football Union (UNCAF), with Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama voting FIFA members.

"The United Bid of Canada, Mexico and the United States is grateful for today's endorsement by CONMEBOL, the confederation representing ten South American member associations," a statement read.

"This announcement builds on the support of UNCAF's six voting member associations that the United Bid was honoured to receive in March.

"We look forward to continuing our conversations with member associations around the world, highlighting the operational and economic certainty of our bid for the entire FIFA family."

New York/New Jersey’s proposed FIFA Fan Fests will be like no-other: @CentralParkNYC & Liberty State Park (in NJ). More than 40 million visitors stroll through @CentralParkNYC each year & Liberty State Park… well look at that view. #FIFATour2026 #Certainty2026 🇨🇦🇲🇽🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/cJWXHG2ptr — United 2026 (@united2026) April 13, 2018

The United 2026 Bid Committee made the statement as FIFA's Evaluation Task Force completed their technical tour of proposed venues.

The Task Force’s fourth and final visit was to New York City and New Jersey.

They were taken on a tour of Major League Soccer headquarters before visiting the visited Red Bull Arena, a football-specific stadium in Harrison in New Jersey.

The venue is home to the New York Red Bulls and has hosted FIFA World Cup qualifying matches, as well as hosting teams such as AS Roma and Tottenham Hotspur.

The MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford in Jew Jersey was also visited.

The National Football League arenas houses the New York Jets and the New York Giants and claims to set the standard for venue excellence with state-of-the-art technology, comfort, and amenities.

The Task Force concluded their trip with a brief helicopter tour of New York City.

Mexico City, Atlanta and Toronto were visited earlier this week by the FIFA Task Force.

United 2026 have repeated their assertion that they offer unity, opportunity and certainty with their bid.

Following the trip to North America, the FIFA Task Force is scheduled to visit Morocco from Monday to Thursday (April 16 to 19), where they will travel to Marrakech, Agadir, Tangier and Casablanca.